PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (AP) — Police say an alleged joyride by a teenager in a stolen truck turned into a half-hour police chase and crash in New Jersey.

Pohatcong Township police told lehighvalleylive.com that the pickup — which bears a Milford-area business name and number on the side — was spotted by the owner’s son on Route 614 in Holland and followed into Warren County.

Sgt. Scott Robb says police then chased the truck on Route 519 into Pohatcong and then through Phillipsburg, Lopatcong Township, Harmony Township, and back into Phillipsburg, where it hit a guardrail.

Robb said the teenager tried to flee but was quickly apprehended. The 16-year-old Holland Township youth was uninjured and faces charges of eluding, resisting arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as a number of traffic offenses.