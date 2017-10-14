Share story

By
The Associated Press

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a teen by a school bus in Connecticut is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Officials say the 17-year-old Wilcox Technical High School student was hit Friday while riding a skateboard in front of Platt High School.

Lt. Tom Cossette tells the Record-Journal that the student underwent ankle surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

School officials have not identified the student, which is from Meriden.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

