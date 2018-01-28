EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun while visiting at a Pennsylvania home.

But Easton police say it’s not clear how the weapon came to be in the residence.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say the teen picked up the gun and soon shot himself.

The boy was treated at a hospital and his wound is not considered life-threatening. He’s expected to face charges in juvenile court, but authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say no one who lives in the home owned the weapon. They’re trying to determine how the teen got hold of the gun.

One other person was inside the home when the shooting occurred. That person wasn’t injured, but their name has not been released.