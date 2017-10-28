SEVERN, Md. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver who fled the scene in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement that the collision happened around 2 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported that the pedestrian left a house party and was walking along a road in Severn with a group of people.

The statement says the suspect’s vehicle, which was believed to be occupied by attendees of the same party, was driving at a high rate of speed and struck the victim.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a Baltimore hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was described only as silver with a broken headlight assembly, windshield damage and tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.