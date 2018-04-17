WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 98-year-old woman found inside a closet at her northeast Ohio home.

Wadsworth Police Chief Randy Reinke said Tuesday that police found Margaret Douglas’ wallet during a search of the teen’s home Monday. Her body was discovered by officers April 9. She was last seen six days earlier.

Reinke says police focused on the teen in Douglas’ death because of break-ins and other crimes committed in the area. Reinke says the teen lives near Douglas’ home.

Reinke says the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office has indicated that Douglas was strangled. The city prosecutor is expected to seek charges against the teen in Medina County Juvenile Court.

Wadsworth is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.