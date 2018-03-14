WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police in West Jordan say a teen has been arrested over a threat of violence against a middle school.
West Jordan police Sgt. J.C. Holt tells the Salt Lake Tribune the teen was arrested Tuesday night after authorities received a tip about social media posts.
Holt says the boy had posted on Instagram a photo of himself holding a gun, eliciting a school-shooting comment.
Holt says authorities did not take the post as a joke and the department will “continue to be very aggressive” about arresting people over similar threats.
The arrest came a day before thousands of Utah students participated in walkouts to protest gun violence and demand change as part of national demonstrations.
Holt says the teen is not a student at Joel P. Jensen Middle School but “has ties to it.”
