MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say they have arrested a 19-year-old after he threatened to burn down the town and “take out” students at the local high school.

Police say parents called Wednesday night to report the threats made on Instagram by the former Marshfield High School student. Officers quickly located the man, and he was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities say the man has been charged with threats to commit a crime, electronic threat to use a firearm to disrupt a school and threats to evacuate or disrupt a school.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Meanwhile, WFXT-TV reports the Marshfield superintendent has issued a no-trespass order against the man.