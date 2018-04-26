ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio teacher who filed a harassment complaint against an 18-year-old student with whom she said she’d had a relationship has been charged with a sex crime.
The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 24-year-old Sheffield Lake resident Sarah Conway has been charged with sexual battery. She teaches at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township.
She filed the complaint March 21.
The Sheriff’s Office says investigators learned through interviews and text messages that the student was 17 when their relationship began. The Sheriff’s Office says text messages also showed that Conway and the student had broken up and that she had been harassed.
Conway’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.
___
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com