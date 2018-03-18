WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in one Rhode Island city say their free ride home program saw continued success this St. Patrick’s Day.
WPRI-TV reports 14 people called Warwick police Saturday for a ride home, compared to eight last year and six the year before. Warwick police say they only made one DUI arrest that night, a decrease from five last year.
The department says it plans to offer the program again next year.
The state DUI Task Force reported 20 arrests for various alcohol-related offenses Saturday.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com