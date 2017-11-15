LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a community recreation center has been vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Authorities say vandals broke into the Lewiston Armory and Recreation Center Tuesday night. Police believe the suspects entered the building through a bathroom window. Investigators say they broke a vending machine, spray painted the walls of the center and sprayed fire extinguishers on the floor.

Sgt. Jim Theis says the damage could total over $2,000.

Police say they have arrested one suspect. According to authorities, all of the suspects are juveniles.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects by reviewing surveillance footage.