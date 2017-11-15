LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a community recreation center has been vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.
Authorities say vandals broke into the Lewiston Armory and Recreation Center Tuesday night. Police believe the suspects entered the building through a bathroom window. Investigators say they broke a vending machine, spray painted the walls of the center and sprayed fire extinguishers on the floor.
Sgt. Jim Theis says the damage could total over $2,000.
Police say they have arrested one suspect. According to authorities, all of the suspects are juveniles.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
Police say they were able to identify the suspects by reviewing surveillance footage.