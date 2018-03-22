NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for two suspects who tried to rob a deliveryman at gunpoint earlier this week.
WCBS-TV reports the attempted robbery happened Monday night in a Harlem apartment building. Police say two male suspects called in a fake delivery at the building before they threatened the deliveryman with a gun.
Surveillance video shows the deliveryman fighting back before both suspects run away.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com