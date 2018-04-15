NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for two men who they say stole nearly $2,000 from a Bronx warehouse.
WCBS-TV reports the robbery happened earlier this month at a printing warehouse in the Bronx. Police say one of the suspects threatened workers with what looked like a gun inside a paper bag.
The suspects fled with $1,900 in cash. No one was injured.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspects.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com