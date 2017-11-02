BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for two suspects who they say attacked and robbed a man in a park.

NJ.com reports the robbery happened Monday around 5 p.m. in Bayonne. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking through the 16th Street Park when he was attacked.

Investigators say the men struck the victim on the head with a beer bottle and took some personal belongings. Police say one of the men cut the victim’s arm with a shard of glass from the bottle before both suspects fled.

The victim was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening at Bayonne Medical Center.

An investigation continues.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.