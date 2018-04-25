AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police thought they were seizing heroin from a driver under the influence but the powdery substance has turned out to be the cremated remains of a former Maine police officer.

Augusta resident Kevin Curtis says his father’s remains were seized Saturday, with officers believing the remains to drugs. The Kennebec Journal reports Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason confirmed test results Tuesday, showing that the white sandy substance seized by police was in fact ashes of the officer who died five years ago in Florida.

Curtis had left his father’s ashes in a car he lent to a friend, who unbeknownst to him had recently had his license revoked. The friend crashed on Saturday and is currently charged with operating after license revocation.