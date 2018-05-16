BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say placed a 3-foot alligator on top of a man in an extortion attempt.
The Connecticut Post reports that 30-year-old Isaias Garcia, of Garland, Texas, was held on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to several charges including kidnapping and threatening.
Authorities say a 21-year-old man called his aunt April 6 to say he had been kidnapped and his abductor was demanding $800.
The aunt contacted police who told her to demand proof her nephew was OK. Police say she received a photograph of her nephew face down in a bathtub, the open-mouthed alligator on top of him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
Police traced the suspect’s phone to a Shelton hotel where he was arrested. Online judicial court records did not list an attorney for Garcia.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com