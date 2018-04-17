HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Provident Bank in Hampton. Police say the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators believe the suspect is driving a red vehicle with a Massachusetts license plate.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com