NEW YORK (AP) — Police continue to search for three men who they say stole a woman’s purse outside of an upscale Manhattan nightclub.

WCBS-TV reports the robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Police say a 20-year-old woman was leaving 1 Oak when one of the suspects came from behind her and grabbed her purse.

Investigators say the woman ran after the man when the other two suspects approached her. Police say one of the men showed a silver shield and claimed he was a police officer. Officials say the suspects fled with the woman’s property.

Police say the suspects got away with credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com