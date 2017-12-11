LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who told Massachusetts police he shot another man in self-defense has been held without bail.
The Sun of Lowell reports that 24-year-old Jared Gil, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was held at a dangerousness hearing Friday in connection with the shooting in Lowell that left a father of two in critical condition with a head wound.
He’s charged with armed assault with intent to murder, among other offenses.
The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.
Gil told a police officer he fired the gunshots in self-defense after his car was attacked by three armed men who shot out his vehicle’s back window. Gil’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
___
Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com