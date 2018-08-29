BERLIN (AP) — German police say Spanish authorities have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman on a street in the western city of Duesseldorf.
German news agency dpa reported Wednesday the suspect, a 44-year-old Iranian man, was detained in the southern Spanish city of Seville. German newspaper Bild reported that Ali S., whose last name was withheld in line with German privacy laws, is suspected of having stalked and then attacked and killed the 36-year-old woman earlier this month.
The victim lived near a convenience store in the south of the city.
Witnesses reportedly heard screams and saw the suspect attacking the woman with a knife. She later died in the hospital.
Authorities said the two knew each other but the attack’s motive was still unclear.