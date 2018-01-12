SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators suspect drug trafficking is related to the fatal shooting of a man in Sioux City.
Police say 26-year-old Javier Cheron died at a hospital Wednesday evening. Police say he was armed when he arrived there.
No arrests have been reported in Cheron’s slaying, but a search of the home where police think Cheron was shot turned up stolen handguns and illegal drugs. Police subsequently arrested 60-year-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio on drug and weapons charges. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.
Authorities say Cheron’s death was the first Sioux City homicide of the year.
