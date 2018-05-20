CHICAGO (AP) — A woman crossing a Chicago street was struck and killed by a car driven by a person police say was likely under the influence of alcohol.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 47-year-old woman was crossing the street with friends on the city’s Southwest Side at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by the car.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was taken into police custody.

Neither the name of the woman who was killed nor the driver has been released by authorities.