MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Southwestern Idaho authorities say a person died following a physical altercation with an Idaho State Police trooper who fired his weapon.
Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano says a suspect fled a traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in Meridian but went down a dead end road.
Marsano says the physical altercation occurred there and the trooper fired his weapon.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper wasn’t injured. Names haven’t been released.
The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Boise Police Department is investigating.