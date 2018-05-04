VERGENNES, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a Texas man who they say committed robberies in several states.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office tells WCAX-TV 46-year-old Mark Triolo, of Lewisville, Texas, robbed Small City Market in Vergennes, Vermont, on Tuesday after robbing a gas station near Lake George, New York, the previous day.

Police say Triolo is also suspect in bank robberies in Kansas and Tennessee.

Authorities say Triolo is armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he is driving a stolen Kia Sorento with the Texas license plate DH5-L669. Police say anyone who sees Triolo should call 911.

