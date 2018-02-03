NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a man is accused of murder in the killings of two people found dead at an apartment complex.
Police say 50-year-old Caleb Maxey was arrested in Las Vegas by an FBI criminal apprehension team several hours after police responding to a report of a shooting found a man dead and a 43-year-old woman fatally wounded at an apartment complex Friday.
According to police, there was a loud argument before the shooting and that the woman who was killed had a prior domestic relationship with Maxey.
The victims’ identities weren’t released.
It’s not immediately known whether Maxey has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
The North Las Vegas apartment complex is on the 3300 block of East Rome Boulevard.