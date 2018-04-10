SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Scottsdale woman more than three years ago.

Scottsdale police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the case.

Police say 31-year-old Allison Feldman was found dead in her Scottsdale home in February 2015.

They say she died of head trauma and court documents show Feldman was found nude and her body smelled of bleach.

There was no sign of forced entry into her home, but police believe Feldman’s attacker suffered hand cuts.

Last year, police officers collected voluntary DNA samples from neighbors of Feldman before the second anniversary of her death.

Police were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.