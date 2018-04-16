LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police believe a Los Angeles man had argued with two men before he set a recording studio ablaze, killing those men and leaving two others injured.
Capt. William Hayes says 28-year-old Efrem Demery was arrested on suspicion of murder after Saturday’s fire in Studio City.
Detectives believe Demery had been arguing with 28-year-old Devaughn Carter and 30-year-old Michael Pollard hours before the fire.
Hayes says investigators suspect Demery filled up a gasoline container across the street from the recording studio and then went inside, spread the gas and lit it ablaze.
Carter and Pollard died in the fire. Police say two other people — a man in his 20s and a 15-year-old girl — were critically injured.
A telephone number listed for Demery rang unanswered Monday afternoon.