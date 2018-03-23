ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say an internal investigation has been opened to determine why surveillance video was not preserved in the case of a missing woman whose body was found in a river.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos told WSB-TV in a statement Friday that all airport surveillance video of 23-year-old Shanequa Sullivan should have been secured.

News outlets report Sullivan had autism, and was last seen in February leaving Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where she worked for the past year. The Atlanta woman’s body was discovered March 4 roughly 40 miles (60 kilometers) from the airport in the Yellow River.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Sullivan’s death. Campos says police are working to provide sheriff’s investigators some video that has been located, but it does not show all of her whereabouts.

