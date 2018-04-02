DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police locked down a Delaware home for hours following a shooting before realizing no one was inside.
Dover police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman tells The News Journal of Wilmington that a witness to the Sunday afternoon shooting told authorities a person of interest had entered a multi-residential home on South Governors Avenue.
Hoffman says some residents were asked to leave for safety reasons as police tried to make contact with someone in the home. They secured the area before finally learning that no one was in the residence.
The spokesman says one shooting victim was taken to the hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark
No further details were immediately available.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com