DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police locked down a Delaware home for hours following a shooting before realizing no one was inside.

Dover police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman tells The News Journal of Wilmington that a witness to the Sunday afternoon shooting told authorities a person of interest had entered a multi-residential home on South Governors Avenue.

Hoffman says some residents were asked to leave for safety reasons as police tried to make contact with someone in the home. They secured the area before finally learning that no one was in the residence.

The spokesman says one shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

