SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have charged a former substitute teacher who they say encouraged middle school students to smoke pot and gave one student a vaping device.
Twenty-year-old Elisha Mahar, of Rochester, was arrested Thursday and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.
Authorities say a school resource officer at Somersworth Middle School spoke with Somersworth police on Oct. 13 after he learned Mahar had invited students to smoke and given a student a vaping device while she was a substitute teacher.
Interim Superintendent Connie Brown says the school district is cooperating fully with police.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.