WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say the substance found near the Community College of Rhode Island that sent six people to the hospital included the potent painkiller fentanyl.

Police said Friday the results of a toxicology test done by the state Department of Health show that the piece of foil handled by the officer Nov. 2 tested positive for trace amounts of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

A Warwick officer and a civilian employee were conducting a wellness check at a homeless encampment when they were exposed to the substance. The officer called for backup after feeling sick. Four other officers responded to help.

The first officer was treated at the scene with the opioid antidote naloxone. All six people were hospitalized as a precaution.

Police say the area presents no danger to the public.