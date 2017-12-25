MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester used a stun gun to subdue a 43-year-old woman who refused to surrender when officers arrived to investigate a report of a woman threatening people with a rifle.

Police say Carrie Portinari, of Manchester, wouldn’t talk to officers who arrived around 2:45 p.m. Monday and instead went inside a house. They say when she came out a short time later, she refused to listen to officers’ verbal commands to surrender and became confrontational, causing a stun gun to be used.

No injuries were reported.

Portinari faces multiple misdemeanor and felony-level charges for the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if she’s represented by a lawyer.