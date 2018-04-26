MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a student made a video threatening an Alabama high school and posted it on social media.
Montgomery Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt told WSFA-TV that the female student was taken into custody Wednesday evening. The video posted on Facebook shows the student making a threat to cause harm at Jeff Davis High School.
The student’s identity has not been released. She is charged with making terrorists threats. The report did not elaborate on what the exact threats were.
Earnhardt says the student was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.
