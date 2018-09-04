KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Police say a student found with a gun at a suburban Atlanta college appeared to be mentally unstable.
News outlets quote an arrest warrant as saying officers discovered Kenneth Glover with the .45-caliber handgun in his backpack at Kennesaw State University on Aug. 29. Glover’s mother had called police and told them he suffers from bipolar disorder, wasn’t on his medication and needed help.
Glover was taken to a psychiatric hospital. The warrant says a school psychologist told police that Glover said he would shoot people.
Police say in a message alerting the university’s campus that the warrant was for possession of an unlicensed firearm. They say there’s no evidence he made any threats toward specific individuals or the community.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Democrats, eyeing a majority, prepare an investigative onslaught
- Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont lake
- Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms
It’s unclear if Glover has a lawyer who could comment.