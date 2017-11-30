IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say they’re looking for whoever stole an SUV containing two small children but abandoned the vehicle about four miles away at an intersection with the turn signal on and the children safe inside.
Idaho Falls Police say a woman parked her SUV containing her 4-month-old and 2-year-old sons at the Boy Scouts of America Building on Wednesday. When she came out at about 5 p.m., the vehicle was gone.
Police say that at about the same time someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked at an intersection with its turn signal on. Police found the children safe inside and unharmed.
Police are investigating.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW