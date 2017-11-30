IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say they’re looking for whoever stole an SUV containing two small children but abandoned the vehicle about four miles away at an intersection with the turn signal on and the children safe inside.

Idaho Falls Police say a woman parked her SUV containing her 4-month-old and 2-year-old sons at the Boy Scouts of America Building on Wednesday. When she came out at about 5 p.m., the vehicle was gone.

Police say that at about the same time someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked at an intersection with its turn signal on. Police found the children safe inside and unharmed.

Police are investigating.