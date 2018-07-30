LEON VALLEY, Texas (AP) — A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive, and investigators say a person confessed to the deed.
Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say the person in custody was charged Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.
Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long gray horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon and placed in a pickup truck for the getaway.
Salvaggio says the truck used in the heist was recovered Monday evening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wildfires barrel toward Northern California lake towns VIEW
- ‘Lopping,’ ‘tips’ and the ‘Z-list’: Bias lawsuit explores Harvard’s admissions secrets
- Putin's soccer ball for Trump had transmitter chip, logo indicates
- Fact check: Have U.S. taxpayers spent $72 million on Trump's golf outings?
- Skyline grad Bradley Kim, a defensive back at Air Force, comes out as gay