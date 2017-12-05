Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police are stepping up traffic safety enforcement following a high rate of motor vehicle accidents in an Ocean County community.

There have been 13 fatal accidents and numerous serious accidents in Lakewood in 2017.

The Ocean County prosecutor on Monday announced police will be deployed at various intersections throughout the township to strictly enforce motor vehicle laws in order to prevent crashes.

The stepped up enforcement will begin on Thursday.

