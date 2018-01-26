LITTLE ORLEANS, Md. (AP) — A man has been shot dead and two state troopers have been wounded following a standoff in Maryland.

The Cumberland Times-News reported Friday the standoff began late Thursday at a home in Little Orleans, Allegany County, which is near the Pennsylvania border. The troopers were flown about 120 miles (193 kilometers) to Baltimore to be treated for leg wounds at a trauma center.

Maryland State Police identified the suspect as 52–year-old William Charles Mackenzie.

They say he pulled out a handgun following an argument with his wife, who ran to a neighbor’s house.

Police tried to communicate with him using a loudspeaker from an armored vehicle, but he refused to surrender.

Tactical assault team officers finally entered the residence Friday morning, were fired on and returned fire, killing the suspect.

