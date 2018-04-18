PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say it’s not yet known what caused the death of a police dog sent into a home to force the surrender of suspect who was the subject of a pursuit.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said Bane, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, “died protecting his fellow officers and our city,” and social media posts by police agencies expressed sympathy.
According to police, the suspect entered the home Tuesday after abandoning a stolen car, while a woman who also was in the car was taken into custody outside the home.
The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.
Police Sgt. Jonathan Howard said Wednesday the suspect would be booked into jail once released from a hospital where he was taken for treatment of unspecified injuries.