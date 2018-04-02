HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say two people were killed when their speeding car struck a moving freight train in northern Alabama.

Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson tells AL.com that 34-year-old Joshua Collier was driving at high speed Sunday morning and didn’t slow or attempt to stop as he approached the Norfolk Southern train, striking the lead locomotive. The crash caused the car to be pushed off the roadway and catch fire.

Johnson says Collier and his 26-year-old passenger, Kathleen McCallum, were killed on impact.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Norfolk Southern Rail Road Police and Huntsville police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Johnson says witnesses reported Collier was driving erratically before the crash.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews