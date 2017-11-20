MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a man driving fast in snow squalls on Interstate 93 has died after his van went off the highway and crashed into a tree.

Police say 46-year-old Robert Chamberlain, of Campton, New Hampshire, was driving south at about 6:10 a.m. Monday. The snow squalls were passing through the area north of Exit 22. Police said the road was slippery and they were responding to numerous vehicles off the highway at the time.

Chamberlain was pronounced dead at the scene.