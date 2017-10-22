WHITE PLAINS, Md. (AP) — Three men in their 20s have died in a car crash in Maryland after police said the driver sped away from a state trooper. Police said alcohol and speed likely played a factor in the crash.

NBC Washington reported that the crash occurred early Saturday in White Plains, Maryland, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Police said the trooper tried to stop the Honda Civic after it ran a red light. Police said the Honda sped away, eventually losing control and striking a tree.

Police identified the men as 24-year-old Luis Daboin, 28-year-old Sollan Belina and 24-year-old Joseph Nystrom. Belina was driving.

Police said Daboin lived in Hughesville, Maryland, and that Belina and Nystrom were visiting from North Carolina. Police did not list their home cities.

