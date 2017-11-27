FRANKLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the stabbing death of his 83-year-old father.
News outlets report that Franklinton Police Chief John Green said 42-year-old John Lawrence Morgan walked into the police station Sunday afternoon and said he had found his father’s body on the floor. Green identified the victim as Richard Morgan Jr., and said he appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.
Morgan was identified as the suspect Sunday night and arrested. He’s charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Police say there was a history of domestic violence between the father and son, who lived together.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again