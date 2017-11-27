FRANKLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the stabbing death of his 83-year-old father.

News outlets report that Franklinton Police Chief John Green said 42-year-old John Lawrence Morgan walked into the police station Sunday afternoon and said he had found his father’s body on the floor. Green identified the victim as Richard Morgan Jr., and said he appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Morgan was identified as the suspect Sunday night and arrested. He’s charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police say there was a history of domestic violence between the father and son, who lived together.