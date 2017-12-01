NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say trash talking on social media led to an assault at a home in a wealthy suburb that resulted in the arrests of two high school football players and another student on the night before a big game.
An arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday revealed details of the Nov. 6 confrontation at a New Canaan home.
Police said a New Canaan teen started the feud in Snapchat communications with a female friend in Darien by disparaging Darien High School. Authorities say a group of Darien students then went to New Canaan and assaulted the teen.
Three Darien students, including two players on the football team, turned themselves in to police Nov. 22 on the night before a Thanksgiving Day game between Darien and New Canaan High School.
