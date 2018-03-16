PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an argument over a social media post resulted in a Virginia woman’s shooting death.
Portsmouth police said in a release Friday that 20-year-old Joshua L. Bowen is charged with first-degree murder in 39-year-old Jennifer Bartell’s death, while 40-year-old Shaunicka M. Cooley, 19-year-old Albany L. Pierce and 38-year-old Shyrayno M. Jackson are each charged with accessory after the fact in a felony.
Police found Bartell with a gunshot wound to her torso on Wednesday afternoon. She later died at a hospital.
The nature of the social media post and resulting argument has not been disclosed. It’s unclear whether the four people charged have lawyers.
