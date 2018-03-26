LUNENBURG, Vt. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Vermont which a man crashed into a tree and was thrown from his vehicle.
State police say 52-year-old Richard Ramsay Jr., of Gilman, Vermont, died at the scene Sunday afternoon.
Police say the crash is still under investigation, but they believe speed, alcohol, and defective brakes are factors.
The Lunenburg Fire Department and Lancaster, New Hampshire, Fire and Rescue, also responded to the crash.
