CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say snow flew off the top of a tractor trailer and smashed into the windshield of another car.
WTNH-TV reports police said in a tweet Thursday the car was traveling on Interstate 84 in Cheshire when it was struck. The impact sent shards of glass all over the driver, but police say there were no injuries.
Police are telling drivers to clear off all snow from their cars before traveling.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- How a porn star’s secret spilled into public view
- Houston-area woman charged after neighbor's home locks glued
- Florida legislature bucks NRA to pass new gun restrictions after Parkland school shooting
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- GOP flees storm over Stormy Daniels and Trump
Information from: WTNH-TV, http://www.wtnh.com