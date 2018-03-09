CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say snow flew off the top of a tractor trailer and smashed into the windshield of another car.

WTNH-TV reports police said in a tweet Thursday the car was traveling on Interstate 84 in Cheshire when it was struck. The impact sent shards of glass all over the driver, but police say there were no injuries.

Police are telling drivers to clear off all snow from their cars before traveling.

___

Information from: WTNH-TV, http://www.wtnh.com