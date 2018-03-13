KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a small airplane has crash-landed on a street.

Kissimmee police spokeswoman Stacie Miller tells the Orlando Sentinel that there were two men inside the aircraft, but no one was injured. City officials say the pilot and the passenger were treated at the scene.

According to police, the small plane crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officials say the plane was taking off from the Kissimmee Gateway Airport. However, it is still unclear what led to the emergency landing.

Miller says the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

