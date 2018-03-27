BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say skeletal remains found in a field have been positively identified as those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared nearly two years ago.
The Buckeye Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that the remains found by a city worker March 8 on a farm field are those of Jesse Wilson, who was last seen in July 2016.
No information was released on a possible cause of death, and police said their investigation continues.
Police said previously the bones were identified as human and were being submitted for DNA analysis.
The boy had disappeared from his family home in the early morning of July 18, 2016 in a Buckeye neighborhood.