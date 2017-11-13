HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler in northeast Oregon is in critical condition after his 7-year-old sibling accidentally shot him in the head.

The East Oregonian reports the Hermiston, Oregon police department was contacted Friday afternoon by hospital officials about a child with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hermiston police say officers responded to Good Shepard Medical Center, learned where the shooting occurred and with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Pendleton police secured the scene.

Police say based on evidence and statements from family members, it appears that child shot the toddler. The boy has been transferred to a hospital outside of Oregon.

Police say the names of the children are being withheld to protect their identities.

Child Protective Services is involved and the case will be reviewed by the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.